{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man faces a felony charge after allegedly leading police on a car and foot chase early Saturday morning.

Dashawn Pachae Marks, 26, of 726 Colorado St., was arrested by the Waterloo Police Department on charges of eluding police, interference with official acts, operating while intoxicated and two drug possession counts.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Police reports indicate an officer attempted to pull over Marks' vehicle around 2:20 a.m. after observing it cross the center line and swerve to the curb near Independence Avenue and Vinton Street.

The vehicle sped away down Madison Street and eventually bounced over a curb and wound up in a yard at 1324 Colorado St. Marks was arrested after a foot chase with officers.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
5
0
0
0

Tags

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

Load comments