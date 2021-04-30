 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man faces more gun charges following link to chase, crash
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man faces more gun charges following link to chase, crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Ivan Luckett Clay Jr.

Ivan Luckett Clay Jr.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was arrested following gunfire on Monday is facing new charges after police tied him to an earlier chase and crash were a gun was recovered.

Police first arrested Ivan Luckett Clay Jr., 21, on Monday for firearm and drug offenses after he allegedly shot an unoccupied home at 740 Hope St. and was later caught with a Ruger handgun and marijuana.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, police added charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while armed with a firearm.

The new charges stem from an April 5 traffic stop where officers attempted to pull over a Kia Forte on Albany Street. The vehicle took off and then crashed four blocks away. The driver disappeared, and officers found a loaded 9 mm Taurus pistol and marijuana.

Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page
0 comments
1
1
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News