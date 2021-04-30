Waterloo man faces more gun charges following link to chase, crash

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was arrested following gunfire on Monday is facing new charges after police tied him to an earlier chase and crash were a gun was recovered.

Police first arrested Ivan Luckett Clay Jr., 21, on Monday for firearm and drug offenses after he allegedly shot an unoccupied home at 740 Hope St. and was later caught with a Ruger handgun and marijuana.

On Friday, police added charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while armed with a firearm.

The new charges stem from an April 5 traffic stop where officers attempted to pull over a Kia Forte on Albany Street. The vehicle took off and then crashed four blocks away. The driver disappeared, and officers found a loaded 9 mm Taurus pistol and marijuana.

