Waterloo man faces felony charges after breaking into Mallard Point

CEDAR FALLS -- A man was arrested early Saturday for allegedly breaking into apartments at a Cedar Falls retirement home.
Joseph Christopher Lockard, 44, of Waterloo, was being held in the Black Hawk County Jail, charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and public intoxication.
The Cedar Falls Police Department said officers were called to Mallard Point, 2603 Orchard Drive, around 1:12 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man who had illegally entered a residence and was confronted by a person inside.
While officers were meeting with the resident, they heard a resident in another unit who had been assaulted and was screaming for help. Officers said they pursued Lockard, taking him into custody just outside of the apartment complex.
Educators say they welcome legislative policy changes to help deal with increased reports of violence in K-12 schools, but many speakers at a public meeting Wednesday evening said what is most needed is more funding to bolster staff and lower class sizes.