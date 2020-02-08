Waterloo man faces felony charges after breaking into Mallard Point

CEDAR FALLS -- A man was arrested early Saturday for allegedly breaking into apartments at a Cedar Falls retirement home.

Joseph Christopher Lockard, 44, of Waterloo, was being held in the Black Hawk County Jail, charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and public intoxication.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cedar Falls Police Department said officers were called to Mallard Point, 2603 Orchard Drive, around 1:12 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man who had illegally entered a residence and was confronted by a person inside.

While officers were meeting with the resident, they heard a resident in another unit who had been assaulted and was screaming for help. Officers said they pursued Lockard, taking him into custody just outside of the apartment complex.

Both burglary counts are felonies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.