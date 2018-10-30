WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man is facing several felony charges after police allegedly found drugs and a gun in his possession.
Thomas Leonard Campbell, 57, of 1208 E. Fourth St., was arrested Saturday at his residence on a laundry list of charges after police executed a search warrant following reports of a man wielding a gun.
Waterloo police said they found a firearm and more than 50 grams of a cocaine-based substance. Campbell is not allowed to have a gun based on previous felony convictions.
He is now charged with three felonies, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and threatening someone with a firearm.
Police also charged Campbell with aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of trespassing, interference with official acts, third-offense possession of a controlled substance and drug tax stamp violations.
Details related to the domestic assault charges were not immediately available.
