Waterloo man dies in prison

CORALVILLE --- A Waterloo man has died in prison where he was serving time for sexual abuse.
David Michael Powers, 75, died at 8:05 a.m. Friday of natural causes not related to the coronavirus, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
He has been suffering from a chronic illness at the time and was housed in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale.
Powers was serving a 25-year sentence for second-degree sexual abuse and related charges. Authorities said he had sexual contact with a girl for several years starting when she was 7 years old.
He was arrested in 2009 and sentenced to prison in 2011 following trial.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
