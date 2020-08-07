Waterloo man dies in prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORALVILLE --- A Waterloo man has died in prison where he was serving time for sexual abuse.

David Michael Powers, 75, died at 8:05 a.m. Friday of natural causes not related to the coronavirus, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections.

He has been suffering from a chronic illness at the time and was housed in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale.

Powers was serving a 25-year sentence for second-degree sexual abuse and related charges. Authorities said he had sexual contact with a girl for several years starting when she was 7 years old.

He was arrested in 2009 and sentenced to prison in 2011 following trial.

