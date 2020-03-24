Waterloo man detained in Nebraska after holding woman against her will

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly making a female acquaintance drive out of state against her will.

Authorities said Nathaniel Steven Hartness, 23, was stopped in Nebraska on Monday and arrested, and the woman was freed.

As of Tuesday, Hartness was in the Lincoln County Jail in North Platte, Neb., with charges of false imprisonment and tampering with a witness.

According to court records, Hartness and woman had been talking about leaving Waterloo, and she picked him up in her vehicle. But she changed her mind about leaving and told him she didn’t want to go, records state.

Hartness allegedly became angry and wouldn’t let her turn around, and she didn’t want him to become violent, so she continued driving, records state. At one point, he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel from her, causing them to swerve into traffic.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

During their travels, the woman called family from the bathroom of a Walmart in Lexington, Neb., and told them she was being held against her will, court records state.

Authorities were notified, and a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol spotted their white Toyota Corolla on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The vehicle was stopped, and Hartness was detained.