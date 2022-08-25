 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man detained in federal heroin, fentanyl charges

Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

 DEA

WATERLOO — Federal prosecutors are pursuing charges for a Waterloo man who was found with heroin during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Last week, an investigator with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force filed federal charges alleging Damien Lamar Cobbins had sold a combination of heroin and fentanyl to a person working with authorities during a monitored sale on May 17.

The $120 transaction in a convenience store parking lot netted a powder containing both opioids, according to court records.

National Overdose Deaths Involving Any Opioid 1999-2020

The figure above is a bar and line graph showing the total number of U.S. overdose deaths involving any opioid from 1999 to 2020. Any opioid includes prescription opioids (natural and semi-synthetic opioids and methadone), heroin and synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl). Opioid-involved overdose deaths rose from 21,088 in 2010 to 47,600 in 2017 and remained steady in 2018 with 46,802 deaths. This was followed by a significant increase through 2020 to 68,630 overdose deaths. The bars are overlaid by lines showing the number of deaths by gender from 1999 to 2020 (Source: CDC WONDER).

Cobbins wasn’t arrested until Aug. 18 during a traffic stop on Interstate 380 where officers found more than 5 grams of heroin and $2,000 in cash. He was arrested on state drug charges that were dismissed in favor of the federal case.

On Monday, he was detained pending a further hearing during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

