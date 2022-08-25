Waterloo man detained in federal heroin, fentanyl charges

WATERLOO — Federal prosecutors are pursuing charges for a Waterloo man who was found with heroin during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Last week, an investigator with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force filed federal charges alleging Damien Lamar Cobbins had sold a combination of heroin and fentanyl to a person working with authorities during a monitored sale on May 17.

The $120 transaction in a convenience store parking lot netted a powder containing both opioids, according to court records.

Cobbins wasn’t arrested until Aug. 18 during a traffic stop on Interstate 380 where officers found more than 5 grams of heroin and $2,000 in cash. He was arrested on state drug charges that were dismissed in favor of the federal case.

On Monday, he was detained pending a further hearing during an appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.