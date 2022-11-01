 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man crashes motorcycle into State Patrol squad car during chase

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was detailed following a chase with authorities that included crashing his motorcycle into a state trooper’s squad car.

Brandon Harvey Nannenga, 18, was fleeing from officers on a Wuyi Zuma dirt bike westbound on West Ridgeway Avenue east of Grundy Road in rural Cedar Falls around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when a trooper positioned his Dodge Charger ahead of the motorcycle in an attempt to slow it down, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Instead, the motorcycle rear ended the squad car, according to troopers. Nannenga received minor injuries and wasn’t taken to the hospital. He was detained and taken to the Grundy County Jail and later released.

