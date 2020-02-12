Waterloo man convicted of killing Grundy Center man

CHARLES CITY -- A Floyd County jury has found a Waterloo man guilty of killing a Grundy Center man who went missing in 2017.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding 29-year-old Armando Adame III guilty of first-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Wednesday.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and murder carries mandatory life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors with the Iowa Attorney General's Office said Adame and Michael Bruce Johns, 27, had been arguing as they drove around on Oct. 25, 2017. At one point, they stopped on a gravel road in rural Floyd County, Adame pulled Johns from the vehicle and shot him in the head with a sawed-off shotgun.

Family members reported John's missing to Grundy Center police the following day, and he remained missing for months.

During the investigation into Johns' disappearance, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agents searched a home at 337 S. Hackett Road in Waterloo where Adame was staying on Nov. 17, 2017. They found a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and ammo as well as Adame's palm print on the weapon.