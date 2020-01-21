Waterloo man convicted of escape for leaving half-way house

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who fled from a halfway house after serving prison time for a federal firearm charge has been found guilty of escape.
Authorities said Lonnel Bernard Porter, 35, had checked out of the Waterloo Reentry Release Center to attend work on Sept. 16. When corrections officials checked at his job, they found he wasn’t there, and he refused to return to the center when reached by phone, according to court records.
Federal marshals detained him on Oct. 2, he was sentenced to an additional 14 month in prison for his firearm charge for violating conditions of his supervised release and later indicted on a new charge of escape.
Porter waived a jury trial for the escape charge. A bench trial began with the defense arguing that Porter can’t be guilty of escape because the main reason he was at the Reentry Center was because he would have otherwise been homeless after being released from prison, not because of his conviction.
District Court Judge C.J. Williams sided with the government in a ruling handed down Thursday.
“The plain language indicates that a court should determine the original source for the defendant’s custody, such as whether the custody flowed from a conviction for an offense, as opposed to an arrest for a misdemeanor offense, for example,” Williams wrote in his ruling.
Porter’s original charge stemmed from a July 2008 incident where he brought out a SKS rifle to settle a neighborhood dispute on Mulberry Street, the main issue being that Porter was barred from possessing guns because of prior felony convictions.
In 2012, while serving his prison time for the rifle incident, Porter was sentenced to an additional two years after assaulting a correctional officer and injuring the officer, according to prosecutors.
