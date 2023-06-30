WATERLOO — A Waterloo man is facing up to life in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of methamphetamine charges following trial this week.

Jurors found Jeffery Turner, 48, guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. The verdict was came Wednesday following three days of testimony and an hour and a half of deliberations.

According to prosecutors, Turner sold meth out of his home and worked with others who helped him get ice methamphetamine from various sources of supply in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and California. Law enforcement also bought methamphetamine from Turner in two controlled buys.

Turner remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10 million fine, and a lifetime of supervised release following any imprisonment.