Waterloo man charged with child porn

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded not guilty to child porn charges in federal court on Tuesday.

Dustin “Dusty” Chadwick Herhold, 26, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, and he appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids where he was order held pending a detention hearing.

The case was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to court records, authorities received a tip about possible child porn that was sent through the Kik social media messaging app in May 2019.

Investigators traced the messages to publicly available wifi service at businesses along University Avenue in Waterloo, and further investigation led them to Herhold, who had been briefly living at a University Avenue motel.

They searched his apartment in October and found a Lenovo computer tablet that contained more than 20 child porn images.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.