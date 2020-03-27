You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waterloo man charged with child porn
0 comments
top story

Waterloo man charged with child porn

{{featured_button_text}}
Dustin “Dusty” Chadwick Herhold

Dustin “Dusty” Chadwick Herhold

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has pleaded not guilty to child porn charges in federal court on Tuesday.

Dustin “Dusty” Chadwick Herhold, 26, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, and he appeared in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids where he was order held pending a detention hearing.

The case was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to court records, authorities received a tip about possible child porn that was sent through the Kik social media messaging app in May 2019.

Investigators traced the messages to publicly available wifi service at businesses along University Avenue in Waterloo, and further investigation led them to Herhold, who had been briefly living at a University Avenue motel.

They searched his apartment in October and found a Lenovo computer tablet that contained more than 20 child porn images.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News