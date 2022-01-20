 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man charged with burglarizing garage, trying to take car

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for trying to steal a vehicle following a home break-in.

A police officer noticed the man with the vehicle around 3 p.m. Tuesday and realized he was in the driveway of a home that had recently been burglarized while the resident was away.

The vehicle’s door was open, and the hood was up. Police determined the vehicle had been moved from the garage, and the man had a garage door opener in his pocket along with the vehicle keys, which had been stolen during the burglary.

He was also found with a woman’s Mastercard credit card.

Officers arrested Derek Michael Lutz, 41, of 215 Miriam Drive, on charges of third-degree burglary, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and two counts of third-degree theft.

Bond was set at $5,000.

Lutz is also awaiting trial on misdemeanor theft charges for allegedly passing fraudulent checks in July.

