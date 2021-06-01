Waterloo man charged in connection with fatal shooting of a teen to argue self defense

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man facing weapons charges in connection with the 2020 fatal shooting of a teen will likely argue he acted in self defense.

Andre Lamar Collier, 34, is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and flight to avoid prosecution.

Police said Collier was involved in gunfire in an alley near Gates Park on July 20, 2020, where 15-year-old Cortez Harrison, 15, was shot.

Harrison died of his injuries, and Collier was detained days later in Haltom City, Texas.

On May 16, defense attorney Ronald Langford filed a notice that Collier may use the argument he was acting in self defense or defense of others when the matter goes to trial.

No one has been charged with shooting Harrison, but authorities allege witnesses said Collier fired multiple shots from a handgun during the incident.

Court records indicate that Collier also suffered a gunshot wound during the encounter.

