 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man charged in August 2020 homicide
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man charged in August 2020 homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
081820jr-adrian-homicide-1

The home at 556 Adrian St. where Vincent Hemenway was shot and killed.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who is awaiting trial on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a man in the face is now charged with murder for allegedly killing another man during an August robbery.

Waterloo police charged Robert Lee Williams Jr., 32, on Tuesday with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Vincent Hemenway.

Robert Lee Williams Jr.

Robert Lee Williams Jr.: 

One arrested for allegedly shooting man in face

Authorities alleged Williams and others approached Hemenway, 49, and his friends while they were working on a vehicle inside an Adrian Street garage around 11:20 p.m. Aug. 15.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspects asked to borrow a lighter, and Hemenway volunteered his lighter and then resisted when one of the suspects attempted to walk away with it. At that point, someone opened fire, striking Hemenway.

Get a 6-month digital subscription for $19.99

Others charged with lesser offenses in the Adrian Street case include Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, 40, Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 29, and Ana H. Berinobis-McLemore, 24.

Williams was arrested Aug. 17 on charges in connection with a July 2020 incident where Tony Campbell was shot in the face in an alley off of West Sixth Street.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News