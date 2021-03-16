Waterloo man charged in August 2020 homicide

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who is awaiting trial on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a man in the face is now charged with murder for allegedly killing another man during an August robbery.

Waterloo police charged Robert Lee Williams Jr., 32, on Tuesday with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Vincent Hemenway.

Authorities alleged Williams and others approached Hemenway, 49, and his friends while they were working on a vehicle inside an Adrian Street garage around 11:20 p.m. Aug. 15.

The suspects asked to borrow a lighter, and Hemenway volunteered his lighter and then resisted when one of the suspects attempted to walk away with it. At that point, someone opened fire, striking Hemenway.

Others charged with lesser offenses in the Adrian Street case include Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, 40, Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 29, and Ana H. Berinobis-McLemore, 24.

Williams was arrested Aug. 17 on charges in connection with a July 2020 incident where Tony Campbell was shot in the face in an alley off of West Sixth Street.

