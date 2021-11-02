Waterloo man charged in 2020 drug, gun searches

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man arrested after he allegedly brought a handgun to a strip club in October is facing new charges in connection with drug searches in 2020.

On Monday, Waterloo police arrested Charles Edward Jones Jr., 36, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp.

According to court records, officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched a vehicle parked at a Niles Street home Jan. 24, 2020, and found a .38-calibert Rossi revolver, a 9 mm Ruger E9 pistol and large bags of marijuana.

Officers returned to the home with a second search warrant Feb. 3, 2020, and seized multiple bags of pills that tested positive for meth and the designer drug eutylone, according to court records.

Jones wasn’t arrested at the time of the searches.

On Oct. 25, officers were called to Flirts Gentleman’s Club on Jefferson Street for a report of a patron with a gun. Jones allegedly ran from police, who found a .40-caliber Glock handgun when they caught up with him.

He was arrested for prohibited person in possession of a firearm, interference while armed and carrying weapons and was released pending trial.

