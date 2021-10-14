Waterloo man charged for threats following fire

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to burn down the home of a woman hours after her garage caught fire Tuesday.

Waterloo police arrested Erik Raybon Jenkins, 27, of 1247 Beech St., for first-degree harassment. Bond was set at $5,000.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a fire in a detached garage behind a home on Hartman Avenue at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday and extinguished the flames. The cause of the garage fire remains under investigation by the city fire marshal’s office.

Then around 4:40 p.m., Jenkins allegedly sent text messages to the woman saying "Ima set the house on fire ... everything finna go in flames." He was arrested when he turned out the house later.

Court records show Jenkins is currently awaiting burglary charges for allegedly entering the woman’s house in January and assaulting her.

WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.