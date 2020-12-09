 Skip to main content
Waterloo man charged for gun in 2019 traffic stop
012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been indicted in connection with a handgun found during a December 2019 traffic stop.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Mitchell Devonta Enrico Berry, 29, with one count of felon in possession of a firearm in July, and the case was unsealed last week.

The indictment stems from a Dec. 31 traffic stop in the 500 block of Broadway Street where Berry was passenger.

Officers allegedly found marijuana on Berry, and located a 9 mm Taurus PT111 pistol in the purse of another passenger. Authorities tested the weapon for DNA and applied for a warrant to search Berry’s phone, according to court records.

Berry is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a felony weapons conviction from a 2014 shooting in Waterloo and a 2018 drug conviction, according to court records.

