Waterloo man charged for gun in 2019 traffic stop

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been indicted in connection with a handgun found during a December 2019 traffic stop.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Mitchell Devonta Enrico Berry, 29, with one count of felon in possession of a firearm in July, and the case was unsealed last week.
The indictment stems from a Dec. 31 traffic stop in the 500 block of Broadway Street where Berry was passenger.
Officers allegedly found marijuana on Berry, and located a 9 mm Taurus PT111 pistol in the purse of another passenger. Authorities tested the weapon for DNA and applied for a warrant to search Berry’s phone, according to court records.
Berry is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a felony weapons conviction from a 2014 shooting in Waterloo and a 2018 drug conviction, according to court records.
