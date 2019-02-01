WATERLOO – Police now say a man they pinned four car burglaries on has actually broken into a total of 31 vehicles around Waterloo.
Christopher Eugene Barbour, 19, of 3158 Franklin St., was arrested Feb. 1 at the jail and charged with an additional 27 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, pre-trial revocation, second-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal mischief in what police say is a string of several dozen vehicle burglaries in recent weeks.
Waterloo police initially apprehended Barbour on Jan. 27 and charged him with four counts of burglary to a vehicle and interference after he ran from police through the snow.
Bond for Barbour, who is also awaiting trial for breaking into an ice cream shop over the summer, was elevated to $51,800 for all 35 charges -- half of that just for the second-degree criminal mischief charge. He remained in the Black Hawk County Jail Friday.
According to police, a resident saw a person swiping a backpack from his vehicle and going through other vehicles in the 200 block of Summit Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Jan. 27, and called police.
Later than morning, a patrol officer spotted the suspect in the 500 block of Reber Avenue and followed footprints to a garage that had been entered.
Barbour was found nearby, and he was detained in a backyard following a short chase.
His shoes were similar to footprints found around the burglarized vehicles, according to court records.
The arrest came days after more than 20 residents reported vehicle burglaries in the same neighborhood on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Barbour was arrested in September after fingerprints tied him to burglaries at Flavor Stop on Lafayette Street in August and September.
