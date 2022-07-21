Waterloo man charged after breaking into neighboring woman's apartment

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly using a ladder to break into a woman’s apartment to steal from her, and for making her feel uncomfortable and frightened.
Joseph Jack Roster, 38, was charged with second degree burglary and a first-offense stalking and placed in the Black Hawk County Jail.
According to the criminal affidavit, Waterloo police officers were dispatched Monday at 6:44 p.m. to an apartment in the 600 block of West Second Street.
The complainant told officers Roster recently moved into the unit underneath her and was “behaving strangely toward her.”
He allegedly brought her new locks for her apartment door that would have given him access to her living quarters because they would have used the same key as the common front door. The locks were not approved by the landlord.
On Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., officers were summoned to the same address for a burglary, and found the same victim “crying and visibly in fear of the offender.”
The city's municipal advisor said its “Aaa” bond rating from New York-based Moody’s Investors Service led to a lower bond cost for the city.
Roster appeared to have entered the apartment when the woman was in her bedroom.
The front door was opened after it had been locked and from her bedroom she heard someone moving around in the living room.
A ladder was found on the side of the apartment, leading up to her living room window. Items were knocked over, and blood was found. Some of her possessions were believed to have been stolen.
Police verified items had been taken from the woman after executing a search warrant on Roster’s apartment.
According to unofficial results, he received 72.70% of the votes
“The offender admitted to having borrowed the ladder from a neighbor and using it to access the victim’s window,” said the criminal affidavit. “The offender admitted to entering the victim’s apartment through the window, taking an item, and placing it in his apartment. The neighbor, who the ladder belonged to, told officers the offender had taken and used his ladder in a similar manner recently, to gain access to the victim’s apartment.”
A preliminary hearing has been set for July 29. Roster has not posted the $25,000 bond.
PHOTOS: Final Round of the 89th Waterloo Open
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-7-brady calkins
Brady Calkins of Chehalis, Wash. chips onto the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Calkins entered the final day as the 36-hole leader.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-6-Will Dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. hits an approach shot to the second green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-9-Jonathan Yoshihiro
Jonathan Yoshihiro of Yorba Linda, Calif. sinks a short put on the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-4-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. lines up a put on the fifth green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-8-Will Dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. hits an approach shot to the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-5-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. hits from under a tree on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Annual Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-4-jack moody
Amateur Jack Moody hits an approach shot to the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-1-jack moody
Cedar Falls native Jack Moody tries to coax his put on the fifth hole to go in Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Moody started the day two-strokes back of the leader in the amateur division.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-3-zack wax
Zack Wax of Downers Grove, Ill. sinks a birdie putt on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-1-Joe Weiler
Joe Weiler of Bloomington, Ind. sinks a short birdie putt on the fifth hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-sunday-2-beau breault
Beau Breault of Howell, Mich. follows through on an approach shot Sunday to the first green during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-3-JD Pollard
Amateur JD Pollard of Marshalltown chips onto the first green during Sunday's final round at the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-2.5-connor peck
Connor Peck of Ankeny, the leader of the amateur division after 36 holes, chips onto the first green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-11-carson schaake
Carson Schaake of Omaha, Neb. blasts his tee shot off the 18th tee box Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-12-dickson
Will Dickson acknowledges the gallery after sinking a birdie putt on the 11th hole Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-ams-7-connor peck
Amateur Connor Peck of Ankeny chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-13-calkins
Brady Calkins of Chehalis, Wash. chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
071722-spt-wat-open-14-dickson
Will Dickson of Atlanta, Ga. chips onto the 10th green Sunday during the final round of the 89th Waterloo Open at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.