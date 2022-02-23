Waterloo man caught going through cars on sales lot, claimed to own dealership

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies caught him going through cars in a sales lot, and he claimed to own the dealership.

According to court records, Black Hawk County deputies noticed Jason David Hocking, 50, going in and out of vehicle at Reedy’s Auto Sales, 2009 Commercial St., around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they approached Hocking, he allegedly gave them a fake name and said he had recently taken over the business, and the vehicle belonged to him.

Waterloo police also responded to the incident and recognized Hocking. The real owner was called, and he told deputies he didn’t know Hocking.

Hocking was arrested for four counts of third-degree burglary to a vehicle and providing false identification information. Bond was set at $6,000.

Court records show he was recently released from probation after being convicted of second-degree theft after he was found driving a Chrysler 300 stolen from Liberty Car Co. 2 in Waterloo in August 2020.

