Erik Dwayne Hardin

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man and Calmar woman were arrested after police say they sped away from officers in a residential area and crashed into a parked car.

Erik Dwayne Hardin, 55, of 832 Logan Ave., and Nancy Ann Baker, 53, of 120 1/2 W. Main St., Calmar, were arrested early Saturday in the 900 block of Logan Avenue in Waterloo.

Hardin, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with eluding police, driving while barred and driving while license suspended, all misdemeanors. Baker, a passenger and the owner of the vehicle, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Waterloo Police say an officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Lincoln and West Parker streets around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when Hardin took off, going at speeds up to 60 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Police followed Hardin as he drove east on Dawson Street, when they say Hardin lost control of the vehicle and struck a legally parked vehicle near 217 Dawson St., causing approximately $1,000 in damage.

Hardin then continued driving to the 900 block of Logan Avenue before stopping the vehicle.

Hardin remained in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $4,300 bond as of Saturday.

