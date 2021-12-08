Waterloo man awaiting sentencing for selling guns without a license

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has pleaded to charges he dealt firearms without a license.

Torian Devon Bennett in November pleaded to federal charges of engaging in the firearms business without a license and two counts of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and the offenses are punishable by up to five years in prison on each count. Three other related charges will be dismissed at sentencing.

Bennett remains free pending sentencing.

Authorities allege Bennett wasn’t a licensed firearms dealer, but he bought and sold at least 17 guns from Waterloo area stores between April 2019 and February 2021. He then resold the weapons to make a profit.

Authorities said the transactions weren’t in furtherance of a hobby, and he wasn’t selling parts of his personal collection.

Bennett also allegedly didn’t list his current address on ATF forms when he bought two Taurus 9 mm pistols from stores in Waterloo and Cedar Falls in June and October 2020.

Court records show Bennett owned a .45-caliber Glock pistol that Mechak Rodney Brinkley used to threaten store employees at the CVS pharmacy on Franklin Street in August 2019. Brinkley was arrested for intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and other charges, and Bennett asked the court for the Glock’s return, saying it had been stolen months earlier, according to court records.

