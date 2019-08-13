WATERLOO – A Waterloo man remains jailed after he allegedly led officers on a drunken chase and then tried to escape from the police station early Monday.
According to police, Jeloni Kamall Wheeler-Jones, 27, ran a red light in front of a patrol officer around 2:20 a.m. Monday and then drove off from a traffic stop at East Fourth and Walnut streets.
Wheeler-Jones finally pulled over in the area of Iowa and Dane streets, and officers noticed signs of intoxication, according to court records. While at the police station, he broke away from an officer as he was being led from an interview room to a holding cell, records state. He left through the back door and was captured a short time later.
You have free articles remaining.
Records indicate he failed three field sobriety tests and blew at .155 on a breath test.
Wheeler-Jones was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated, eluding, interference causing injury, escape and driving while suspended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.