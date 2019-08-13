{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man remains jailed after he allegedly led officers on a drunken chase and then tried to escape from the police station early Monday.

According to police, Jeloni Kamall Wheeler-Jones, 27, ran a red light in front of a patrol officer around 2:20 a.m. Monday and then drove off from a traffic stop at East Fourth and Walnut streets.

Wheeler-Jones finally pulled over in the area of Iowa and Dane streets, and officers noticed signs of intoxication, according to court records. While at the police station, he broke away from an officer as he was being led from an interview room to a holding cell, records state. He left through the back door and was captured a short time later.

Records indicate he failed three field sobriety tests and blew at .155 on a breath test.

Wheeler-Jones was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated, eluding, interference causing injury, escape and driving while suspended.

