Waterloo man at private club shooting faces firearm indictment in unrelated case

WATERLOO – Waterloo man who was acquitted of gun charges in the wake of a mass shooting at a private club has been indicted for a different gun incident.

Last week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Sir Frank William Nelson III, 26, with one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The charge alleges Waterloo police found a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson M&P pistol in Nelson’s waistband June 28. Nelson had been a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash at Commercial Street and West Park Avenue around 1:40 a.m., and officers found the weapon while investigating the collision.

The gun had been reported stolen in Wynee, Ark., in September 2018, records state. Police also found a bag of K2 synthetic marijuana in the vehicle, records state.

Wednesday’s indictment came about a month after a Black Hawk County jury cleared Nelson of state weapons charges in connection with a gun found below his apartment window in September.