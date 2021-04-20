Waterloo man at private club shooting faces firearm indictment in unrelated case

WATERLOO – Waterloo man who was acquitted of gun charges in the wake of a mass shooting at a private club has been indicted for a different gun incident.
Last week, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Sir Frank William Nelson III, 26, with one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
The charge alleges Waterloo police found a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson M&P pistol in Nelson’s waistband June 28. Nelson had been a passenger in a car that was involved in a crash at Commercial Street and West Park Avenue around 1:40 a.m., and officers found the weapon while investigating the collision.
The gun had been reported stolen in Wynee, Ark., in September 2018, records state. Police also found a bag of K2 synthetic marijuana in the vehicle, records state.
Wednesday’s indictment came about a month after a Black Hawk County jury cleared Nelson of state weapons charges in connection with a gun found below his apartment window in September.
In that case, authorities said Nelson was at the Sin City motorcycle club on West Fourth Street during the Sept. 26 shooting that killed two and injured a dozen others. As he and others were escaping the attack through a window, he was seen dropping and then picking up a firearm magazine, according to police.
Two days later, on Sept. 28, Waterloo police were searching apartments at the Jefferson Street building when officers found a 9 mm CZ handgun with a laser site in the grass beneath his window. Police allege he tossed the weapon as SWAT team members entered the apartment. A jury found him not guilty during a March trial.
Nelson isn’t charged in the Sin City shooting.
Nelson also is awaiting trial in connection with a 9 mm Lorcin handgun that was tossed from a vehicle leaving the scene of a September 2018 shooting that killed Diane Martin, according to court records.