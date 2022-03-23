Waterloo man asks for new trial in wife's death

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was convicted of killing his wife and setting her body on fire behind a cemetery is asking the court for a new trial.

Jurors convicted Fredrick Williams, 31, of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse to conceal a crime following a January trial.

Williams is awaiting sentencing and is facing a life prison sentence.

Attorneys for Fredrick Williams asked the court to overturn the verdict, arguing the state presented evidence of prior domestic abuse allegations that was unfairly prejudicial.

“In many respects, the trial was less about allegations that the defendant killed Lakisha Williams and more about how others believed he was a bad person,” the defense wrote in a motion for a new trial.

Jurors heard from family members and co-workers about claims that Fredrick Williams hit Lakisha Williams Owens with a crowbar, that she suffered a concussion and that he had pointed a gun at her in the past. When these incidents happened wasn’t clear, and Fredrick Williams was never charged.

Prosecutors allege the couple had a rocky relationship, and the wife disappeared on Jan. 20, 2018. Co-workers and other family members reported her missing, and her burned body was found in a wooded area near Garden of Memories Cemetery on Logan Avenue days later.

Witnesses reported Fredrick Williams had been following his wife as she rode in a taxi that dropped her off at their apartment on the day she disappeared. The state also showed cell tower records that showed the husband’s phone in the area of the cemetery the day after she disappeared.

