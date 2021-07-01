Waterloo man arrested with gun after threatening to shoot up a house

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a woman’s home, and police found a gun in his vehicle.
Chad James Wolf, 39, of 2112 W. Third St., was arrested Wednesday for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, going armed and first-degree harassment. He is also being held on a parole violation warrant.
Police allege Wolf was at a woman’s home on Downing Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when he told her he was going to kill her and was going to return to shoot up her house.
He left in a sport utility vehicle.
Support Local Journalism
When police arrived, they found Wolf a few blocks away in his vehicle. Officers found a 9mm Hi Point stuffed between the driver’s seat and the center console, records state.
Authorities allege Wolf is prohibited from handling firearms because of a felony conviction from a 2019 theft case.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.