Waterloo man arrested with gun after threatening to shoot up a house

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a woman’s home, and police found a gun in his vehicle.

Chad James Wolf, 39, of 2112 W. Third St., was arrested Wednesday for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, going armed and first-degree harassment. He is also being held on a parole violation warrant.

Police allege Wolf was at a woman’s home on Downing Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when he told her he was going to kill her and was going to return to shoot up her house.

He left in a sport utility vehicle.

When police arrived, they found Wolf a few blocks away in his vehicle. Officers found a 9mm Hi Point stuffed between the driver’s seat and the center console, records state.

Authorities allege Wolf is prohibited from handling firearms because of a felony conviction from a 2019 theft case.

