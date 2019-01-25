WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with marijuana and $20,000 in cash found during a search of his home on October.
Deontai Rayquan Sallis, 22, of 703 Fletcher Ave., was arrested Thursday for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act.
According to police, Sallis was wanted on a probation violation in October, and when officers went to arrest him, they found a large amount of marijuana in different flavors, a digital scale, a single 9mm bullet and more than $20,000 in cash in the house.
He was detained on the probation warrant in October and has remained in jail since then. Bond on the drug charge was set at $10,000, and he is being held without bond on the probation warrant.
