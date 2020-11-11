Waterloo man arrested on guns, animal torture, assault charges

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a family member, carrying guns and punching a dog.

Police arrested Jakob Lyle Kamp, 25, of 611 Wallgate Ave., on Monday on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, animal torture, carrying weapons, going armed, felon in possession of a firearm and interference while armed. Bond has been set at $50,000.

The charges stem from a Nov. 2 incident in which Kamp — who is awaiting trial for puncturing car tires in October — is accused of punching his mother at the home they share and then punching a 2-year-old pitbull several times in the neck.

He allegedly also made statement that he planned to kill someone, court records state.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Kamp in a sport utility vehicle in a back alley. Kamp allegedly refused to exit the vehicle, and when officers took him into custody, they found a 9 mm Steyr pistol in his pants. Police also found a .45-caliber 1911 handgun.

Kamp is barred from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions, according to police.

