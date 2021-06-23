Waterloo man arrested on gun, drug charges

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who is on probation for allegedly shooting a man during a 2015 robbery has been arrested after police found a pistol and drugs in his car on Tuesday.

Police arrested Jonathan Termaine Wilder, 27, of 1126 Leavitt St., on Tuesday for felon in possession of a firearm, interference, carrying weapons, assault on an officer and possession of synthetic marijuana.

According to court records, Wilder was released from prison in 2019 after serving time for conspiracy, willful injury and weapons charges for allegedly shooting a man who was resisting a robbery in May 2015.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team recently began investigating Wilder, and on Tuesday morning he was found unconscious in a vehicle parked at Crossroads Mall.

Authorities found a loaded 9mm Taurus G2 pistol in the vehicle along with a plastic bag containing K2, according to court records. When he was brought to the police station, he allegedly took a fighting stance inside an interview room and struggled with officers, according to court records.

