Waterloo man arrested on gun, drug charges

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after police responding to a domestic disturbance found a gun and drugs.

Antwan Derelle Gamblin, 40, of 917 Wellington St., was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, domestic assault and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $20,000.

Officers were called to the home after Gamblin allegedly struck his girlfriend, according to court records. She fled to her car, and the argument continued with Gamblin tapping on the vehicle window with a handgun, records state.

When police arrived, they found Gamblin hiding in a minivan, and they located a .380-caliber Jimenez pistol in the vehicle, records state. Police also found four one-gallon bags of marijuana, $1,000 in cash and spare magazine for the handgun.

Police allege Gamblin is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior domestic assault convictions from 2005 and 2009.

