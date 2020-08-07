You are the owner of this article.
Waterloo man arrested on gun, drug charges
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a stolen gun and drugs following a July chase.

Treshun Cortez Moritz, 26, was arrested Friday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, interference and fourth-degree theft. Bond was set at $35,300,

According to court records, police found a car parked in the middle of the road at Sunnyside Avenue and Wellington Street around 11:40 p.m. on July 3.

The car drove off when officers approached, hitting speeds of 50 mph in a 25 mph zone before coming to a stop. Inside the vehicle, police found a 9mm Glock handgun that had been reported stolen. They also located three bags of meth and a scale, according to court records.

