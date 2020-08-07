Waterloo man arrested on gun, drug charges

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a stolen gun and drugs following a July chase.
Treshun Cortez Moritz, 26, was arrested Friday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, interference and fourth-degree theft. Bond was set at $35,300,
According to court records, police found a car parked in the middle of the road at Sunnyside Avenue and Wellington Street around 11:40 p.m. on July 3.
The car drove off when officers approached, hitting speeds of 50 mph in a 25 mph zone before coming to a stop. Inside the vehicle, police found a 9mm Glock handgun that had been reported stolen. They also located three bags of meth and a scale, according to court records.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.