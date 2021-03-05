Waterloo man arrested on gun, drug charges in January search

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who led sheriff's deputies on a chase in February has been arrested in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking investigation.

Waterloo police arrested Michael Anthony Mann, 29, of 417 Archer Ave., on Thursday for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm and violation of the drug tax stamp act.

Bond was set at $75,000.

According to court records, officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched two vehicles parked at the Lifestyle Inn in Cedar Falls and found a bag with more than 30 grams of meth and a .45-caliber Taurus pistol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mann wasn't arrested at that time.

Mann is barred from handling firearms because prior burglary and felony drug convictions from 2015, according to police.

On Feb. 18, Black Hawk County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop Mann for allegedly running a red light at Ansborough and University avenues. The chase entered Cedar Falls and ended when Mann crashed into a snow bank at Harriet Lane and Donald Drive. Mann was charged with eluding and is awaiting trial.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.