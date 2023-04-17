WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested following a brief standoff at a house that started when he allegedly fired a gun Sunday evening.

Waterloo police arrested Dean Eugene Smith, 53, 1263 Sheffield Ave., on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuser in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, use of a weapon in a crime and assault while displaying a weapon.

According to police reports, a woman went over to a home at 119 Conger St., where Smith was with his girlfriend shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday and attempted to get his attention. When that didn’t work, she went into an unlocked basement and flipped the electrical breaker switch.

Smith emerged from the home, fired a shot, and started yelling at her, according to court records.

The woman fled and police arrived a short time later.

Smith remained inside the home with his girlfriend and eventually exited following about 30 minutes of negotiation where officers used a bullhorn. He left the house just as members of the department tactical team were arriving at the address, police said.

No injuries were reported and authorities found a 9 mm Ruger handgun in the cushions of a couch in the residence. They also found a bullet hole inside the home, police said.

Authorities allege Smith is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2015 felony conviction for violating his sex offender registry requirements and a 2019 domestic abuse conviction.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases