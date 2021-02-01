Waterloo man arrested on gun charges following struggle with police

Waterloo police arrested Joshua Ray Hunley, 34, for felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuser in possession of a firearm, interference while armed, assault on a peace officer, possession of meth with intent to deliver and carrying weapons. He was also arrested for domestic assault and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent in unrelated incidents.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Gable Street for a possible burglary around 11:35 p.m. Saturday and found a man with a mask and a man carrying a large pole. One of the men, Hunley, had a .38-caliber revolver on the ground by his feet, and he allegedly struggled with officers when they tried to detain him. Hunley allegedly struck one of the officers several times in the face before he was subdued.