 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested on gun charges following struggle with police
0 comments
breaking top story

Waterloo man arrested on gun charges following struggle with police

{{featured_button_text}}
Joshua Ray Hunley

Joshua Ray Hunley: 

Waterloo man arrested on gun charges following struggle with police

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested on weapons charges following a struggle with police on Saturday

Waterloo police arrested Joshua Ray Hunley, 34, for felon in possession of a firearm, domestic abuser in possession of a firearm, interference while armed, assault on a peace officer, possession of meth with intent to deliver and carrying weapons. He was also arrested for domestic assault and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent in unrelated incidents.

Try out our Editor's Special - 6 months for just $19.99

Bond was set at $54,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Gable Street for a possible burglary around 11:35 p.m. Saturday and found a man with a mask and a man carrying a large pole. One of the men, Hunley, had a .38-caliber revolver on the ground by his feet, and he allegedly struggled with officers when they tried to detain him. Hunley allegedly struck one of the officers several times in the face before he was subdued.

Hunley is prohibited from possessing firearms because of felony convictions for theft and burglary in 2017, according to court records.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News