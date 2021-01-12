 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested on gun charges following search
Waterloo man arrested on gun charges following search

061515jr-courthouse-clip-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found a handgun while searching his home Monday night.

Trayvon Delano Green

Officers with the police department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrested Trayvon Delano Green, 24, of 1232 Independence Ave., on one count each of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person. Bond was initially set at $20,000.

According to court records, officers executed a search warrant at Green’s home as part of a firearms investigation, and police found a 9 mm Ruger EC9 handgun with an obliterated serial number in the bedroom.

Green is barred from possessing firearms because of prior domestic abuse convictions in 2018 and 2020, police said.

