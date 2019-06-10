WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen who was shot twice in recent months has been arrested on weapons charges in connection with what police said is an ongoing feud between groups.
Waterloo police detained 18-year-old Corey Jermaine Dunn Jr. after pulling over a Kia Spectra and finding a stolen revolver on Thursday; and an officer attached to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms task force on Friday petitioned a federal court to charge Dunn with drug user in possession of a firearm.
Police reports show that Dunn was struck in the back by a bullet in the 700 block of Logan Avenue in September 2018, and then on Jan. 1, 2019, Dunn was one of two people wounded by gunfire in the 2200 block of College Street in Cedar Falls.
Dunn’s arrest Thursday came after what police said was a series of taunts over social media pertaining to hostilities between a neighborhood group called “500” that Dunn is allegedly associated with, and the rival “400” group, according to court records.
“The feud between the 400 and 500 criminal groups has resulted in several shootings, injuries, homicides and property damage. Dunn has been a key part in provoking 400 members through open-source media,” the task force officer wore in court records.
In April, investigators noticed a post showing Dunn with two handguns in his waistband. A video he posted later that day showed him smoking what appeared to be a marijuana blunt, records state.
A May 15 video filmed in a bathroom showed Dunn rapping while pulling out what appeared to Glock semiautomatic handgun. The song apparently has had the word “Glock” in the lyrics, records state.
A few days later, Dunn posted a video of himself walking in the area of Stephan Avenue and Carriage Hill Drive saying “You know we out here, we on feet with it,” which police said was meant to let members of an opposing gang know that they are in the area and armed.
In a video on the following day --- filmed in the 800 block of Logan, which police say is 500 territory --- Dunn can be heard saying no one had showed up.
“The meaning of this video is to call out the 400 group to ‘pop out,’ meaning to show up or come by. If the opposite group were to arrive, the two groups would likely have a negative and violent interaction,” the task force officer wrote in court records.
Waterloo police stopped the Kia Spectra around 1:35 p.m. Thursday and noticed a marijuana odor.
Dunn was a backseat passenger, and police found a backpack containing about 2 ounces of marijuana at his feet. A loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson Bodyguard revolver was found under the driver’s seat, and police said the weapon had been reported stolen in Arkansas.
