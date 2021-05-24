 Skip to main content
Waterloo man arrested on gun charge following burglary complaint
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman in her home and was found with a handgun early Monday.

Waterloo police arrested Corey Cardianus Walker, 34, of 835 Logan Ave., for first-degree burglary, carrying weapons and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm. He was also arrested for driving while barred.

Bond was set at $30,000.

Authorities allege Walker entered a home at 1701 Locke Ave. around 12:30 a.m. Monday and became involved in an argument with a woman who lives there. He allegedly grabbed her face during the argument, according to court records.

Officers were called to the area and stopped a vehicle that left the home. Court records allege Walker was the driver, and police found a .380-caliber Cobra pistol in the vehicle’s locked glove compartment.

Authorities alleged Walker is prohibited from handling firearms because of a misdemeanor domestic assault conviction in connection with a 2009 incident.

clip art crime
