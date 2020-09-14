Waterloo man arrested on firearm charged in January incident

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A second person has been arrested on gun charges stemming from a January incident outside a strip club.

Waterloo police arrested Anthony Furnile Jackson, 32, of 754 Riehl St., on Sept. 6 for felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons. He was later released pending trial.

Court records allege Jackson and another man, Dontrey Bundy of Des Moines, handled a pistol in the parking lot behind Flirts gentlemen’s club on Jefferson Street on Jan. 31. Bundy allegedly fired a shot into the air and then placed the weapon into a parked car.

Officers searched the car and found a stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and a .40-caliber Bonifacio Echeverria Fire Star handgun. Police said Jackson is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2006 robbery conviction.

Bundy was arrested in January and pleaded to gun and firearm charges in June.

