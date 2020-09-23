Waterloo man arrested on extortion, harassment charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and threatening to release nude photos of her.

Nicholas Mark Becker, 28, of 1285 Ackermant St., was arrested Tuesday on warrant for extortion, first-degree harassment and multiple restraining order violations. As of Wednesday, he was being held without bond at the Black Hawk County Jail.

Court records allege Becker sent the woman threatening text messages in March, including one that mentioned shooting her in the head. On March 28, he allegedly demanded she talk with him on the phone or he would send nude photos of her to her friends and relatives.

Court records show a restraining order was issued in March, and the court filed an arrest warrant on the extortion charge on April 1.

Police attempted to arrest Becker in July after spotting him riding a bike in Evansdale at 4 a.m. Officers told him to stop, but he kept on, fleeing between houses and disappearing, according to court records.

