Waterloo man arrested on enticement charges

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly propositioning a teenage girl who was riding her bike.

Police arrested Justin Bruce Chihak, 33, of 1773 Independence Ave., Monday on a charge of felony enticement of a minor. Bond was set at $5,000.

According to court records, Chihak rode up behind the girl on his bike around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 5 on Ruth Street and told her “baby, you hot” and “let me tap that ass.”

The girl was under age 16, and authorities were notified.

Officers contacted Chihak at his home and he was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for an evaluation. He was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

Court records show Chihak was released from prison in 2016 after serving time for an incident where he was blocking traffic and running up to vehicles on Kimball Avenue. He then threatened to harm himself with a box cutter when officers arrived.

In September 2020, he was arrested for allegedly breaking windows at homes on Butternut and Redwood lanes and breaking into parked vehicles. He then struggled with police and assaulted paramedics when he was detained.

