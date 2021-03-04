Waterloo man arrested on drug, gun charges in meth investigation

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Waterloo man on meth and weapons charges in connection with a drug investigation.

Authorities allege Somvang Meksavanh, 51, was involved in an operation that moved methamphetamine and marijuana from Arizona and California to Waterloo for resale.

In November 2020, investigators intercepted a package that was sent from Arizona to Meksavanh’s North Barclay Street home and found several pounds of meth, court records state.

Then on Dec. 10, officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force searched his home and found numerous firearms, scales and a large amount of cash, according to court records.

On Thursday, Meksavanh was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine in connection with the December search.

Court records show Meksavanh has prior felony drug convictions, including a 2012 case where investigators found more than 50 grams of meth hidden in a motel room along with a digital scale and sandwich bags. He was released from prison in September 2019 and is currently on parole, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

