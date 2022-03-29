Waterloo man arrested on drug, gun charges following search

WATERLOO — Police arrested a Waterloo man after finding drugs and a pistol during a search.
Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched an apartment at 3639 Canterbury Court on March 22 and found cocaine, marijuana, a large amount of cash, digital scales and a 9 mm handgun, according to court records.
Shaquan Demarcus Bullock, 23, was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm following a domestic abuse conviction.
He was released from jail pending trial.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.