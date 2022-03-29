 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo man arrested on drug, gun charges following search

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Police arrested a Waterloo man after finding drugs and a pistol during a search.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched an apartment at 3639 Canterbury Court on March 22 and found cocaine, marijuana, a large amount of cash, digital scales and a 9 mm handgun, according to court records.

Shaquan Demarcus Bullock, 23, was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm following a domestic abuse conviction.

He was released from jail pending trial.

