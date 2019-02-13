WATERLOO — The husband of a woman found dead near a cemetery more than a year ago has been arrested in her slaying.
Lakisha Owens, 40, disappeared in January 2018, and her body was found in the Garden of Memories Cemetery on Logan Avenue on Jan. 26, 2018. An autopsy determined she died of asphyxiation, according to her death certificate.
On Wednesday Waterloo police arrested Owens’ husband, 28-year-old Fredrick Williams, for first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
WATERLOO — A body found in a cemetery Friday has been identified as a missing Waterloo woman…
Court records show while police were investigating Owens’ disappearance, they questioned Williams. After the interview, Williams disappeared and was later found in St. Paul, Minnesota. He allegedly gave no reason for leaving Iowa, court records state.
Authorities claimed his leaving the state without permission violated his parole. Williams had been on parole because of a conviction for being the getaway driver in an armed robbery in Cedar Falls in 2014.
In March, an administrative law judge revoked his parole, sending him back to prison on the stickup charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.