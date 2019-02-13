Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO — The husband of a woman found dead near a cemetery more than a year ago has been arrested in her slaying.

Lakisha Owens, 40, disappeared in January 2018, and her body was found in the Garden of Memories Cemetery on Logan Avenue on Jan. 26, 2018. An autopsy determined she died of asphyxiation, according to her death certificate.

On Wednesday Waterloo police arrested Owens’ husband, 28-year-old Fredrick Williams, for first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Court records show while police were investigating Owens’ disappearance, they questioned Williams. After the interview, Williams disappeared and was later found in St. Paul, Minnesota. He allegedly gave no reason for leaving Iowa, court records state.

Fredrick Williams

Authorities claimed his leaving the state without permission violated his parole. Williams had been on parole because of a conviction for being the getaway driver in an armed robbery in Cedar Falls in 2014.

In March, an administrative law judge revoked his parole, sending him back to prison on the stickup charge.

