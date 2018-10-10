Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend stabbing that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital.

Waterloo police arrested Joshua Lee Maricle, 34, of 826 W. First St., on Wednesday for willful injury causing serious injury. His bond was set at $20,000.

Court records allege Maricle and Douglas King both arrived at a home at 119 Allen St. around 3:40 a.m. They became involved in a fight in a hallway that spilled into a bedroom.

A witness broke up the fight and noticed that King had been stabbed in the chest, records state.

Paramedics took King to Covenant Medical Center where he underwent surgery for a serious stab wound, according to police.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
1
1
2

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments