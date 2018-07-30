WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for cutting a man who was riding in a car with his ex-girlfriend in a series of box cutter attacks.
Police arrested Keith Leonard James, 48, of 206 Monroe St., on Sunday for willful injury causing bodily injury and going armed. His bond was set at $15,000.
According to court records, Travis Mangrich, 39, was a passenger in a car driven by James’ ex-girlfriend that had stopped for a traffic light at Washington and West 18th streets around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. James allegedly got out of his own vehicle, reached through the passenger-side window of his ex’s vehicle and began hitting Mangrich with brass knuckles and cut him in the hand with a box cutter, records state.
They drove off, and James allegedly mounted a second attack at the next intersection and cut Mangrich in the forearm.
After the attacks, the ex-girlfriend’s vehicle pulled into the police station parking lot to report the incident. Mangrich had a gash on his right forearm and a smaller injury to his right hand. He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.
