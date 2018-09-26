WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Waterloo man who allegedly broke into an ice cream stand twice over the summer.
Christopher Eugene Barbour, 19, of 3158 Franklin St., was arrested Tuesday at his home for two counts of third-degree burglary. He was later released from jail.
Authorities allege Barbour accidentally cut himself crawling through a window at the Flavor Stop, 2301 Lafayette St., on July 16 and took rolls of quarters totaling about $20. He allegedly returned to the ice cream stand on Aug. 8 and again entered through a window, court records state.
Fingerprints found at the scene tied him to the crimes, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.