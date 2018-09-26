Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Waterloo man who allegedly broke into an ice cream stand twice over the summer.

Christopher Eugene Barbour, 19, of 3158 Franklin St., was arrested Tuesday at his home for two counts of third-degree burglary. He was later released from jail.

Authorities allege Barbour accidentally cut himself crawling through a window at the Flavor Stop, 2301 Lafayette St., on July 16 and took rolls of quarters totaling about $20. He allegedly returned to the ice cream stand on Aug. 8 and again entered through a window, court records state.

Fingerprints found at the scene tied him to the crimes, according to court records.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

