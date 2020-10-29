Waterloo man arrested in two-county chase, crash

TRIPOLI --- A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a chase that ended shortly after he crashed into a Tripoli police car.

One officer was injured in the collision.

Butler County sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Jay Schwartz on Monday on charges of eluding and operating while intoxicated. He remains in custody at the Butler County Jail.

The chase began around 5:25 p.m. Monday when Butler County deputies received a call of a Ford pickup truck driving erratically on Highway 3 in the area of Highway 218. The truck cut off a squad car near the Shell Rock Kwik Star convenience store and stopped, and the driver made a motion at the deputy like he had a gun, according to court records.

When the deputy walked over to the truck, it took off, and the chase entered Bremer County. Authorities took out two tires with Stop Sticks, and after crashing in Tripoli, the driver attempted to run off but was captured a short time later.

Officers determined the truck had been stolen from the bowling alley in Tripoli earlier that day, according to court records.