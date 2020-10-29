 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo man arrested in two-county chase, crash
0 comments
top story

Waterloo man arrested in two-county chase, crash

{{featured_button_text}}
102920ho-chase-crash-1

An officer was injured when a fleeing truck crashed into a squad car in Tripoli following a chase through Butler and Bremer counties on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

 contributed photo

TRIPOLI --- A Waterloo man has been arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a chase that ended shortly after he crashed into a Tripoli police car.

One officer was injured in the collision.

Nicholas Jay Schwartz

Nicholas Jay Schwartz

Butler County sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Jay Schwartz on Monday on charges of eluding and operating while intoxicated. He remains in custody at the Butler County Jail.

The chase began around 5:25 p.m. Monday when Butler County deputies received a call of a Ford pickup truck driving erratically on Highway 3 in the area of Highway 218. The truck cut off a squad car near the Shell Rock Kwik Star convenience store and stopped, and the driver made a motion at the deputy like he had a gun, according to court records.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When the deputy walked over to the truck, it took off, and the chase entered Bremer County. Authorities took out two tires with Stop Sticks, and after crashing in Tripoli, the driver attempted to run off but was captured a short time later.

Officers determined the truck had been stolen from the bowling alley in Tripoli earlier that day, according to court records.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

In addition to Butler and Bremer sheriffs’ offices, Clarksville Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Tripoli Police Department, Janesville Police Department, Tripoli Fire Department and Tripoli EMS were involved in the incident.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News