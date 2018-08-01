WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday pursuit that ended with his tires were punctured by police.
Authorities said 26-year-old William James Welch brandished a knife at approaching officers and disappeared into a wooded area following the car chase.
Welch, of 106 Block St., was arrested Friday night at his home on charges of eluding, assault with a weapon, interference while armed, reckless driving and failure to use headlights.
According to court records, a patrol officer attempted to stop Welch’s Nissan Altima for driving without tail lights around 1:54 a.m. Thursday. A 25-minute chase ensued through Waterloo and Cedar Falls, at one point heading down the wrong way on the one-way Sixth Street in downtown Waterloo.
Officers deflated the Nissan’s front tires with Stop Sticks in the area of Greenhill Road and Rainbow Drive, and Welch allegedly pulled over, threatened police with a knife and screamed at them, court records state. He jumped a large fence and ran into the woods.
Welch was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act in connection with a June 25 search at his home where officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force found drugs, a scale and packaging material.
