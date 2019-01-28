WATERLOO – Waterloo police caught an alleged vehicle burglar on Sunday morning with the help of a watchful resident.
Christopher Eugene Barbour, 19, of 3158 Franklin St., was arrested on interference and three counts of burglary to a vehicle following a snowy foot chase with officers.
Bond for Barbour, who is also awaiting trial for breaking into an ice cream shop over the summer, was set at $16,500.
Investigators are also checking to see if Barbour is linked to other vehicle burglaries, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
According to police, a resident saw a person swiping a backpack from his vehicle and going through other vehicles in the 200 block of Summit Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, and called police.
Later than morning, a patrol officer spotted the suspect in the 500 block of Reber Avenue and followed footprints to a garage that had been entered. Barbour was found nearby, and he was detained in a backyard following a short chase.
His shoes were similar to footprints found around the burglarized vehicles, according to court records.
The arrest came days after more than 20 residents reported vehicle burglaries in the same neighborhood on Tuesday and Wednesday. No arrests have been made in those crimes, and police are investigating Barbour for possible involvement, Leibold said.
Barbour was arrested in September after fingerprints tied him to burglaries at Flavor Stop on Lafayette Street in August and September. Trial in that case is tentatively set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 29.
